Cynthia L. Wooge, 68 of Forest City, died on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

A memorial service celebrating Cynthia’s life will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at First Baptist Church, 18508 Highway 9, Forest City with Pastor Eric Weaver leading the worship.

Her family will greet friends from 9:00 – 10:00 AM at First Baptist Church on Saturday.

A private burial of her ashes will take place at a later date in Oakland Cemetery, Forest City.

Schott Funeral Home in Forest City has been entrusted to care for Cynthia and her family.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com