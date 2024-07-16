Worth County Board of Supervisors 7/16/24 (LIVE)
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting live by clicking on the link below:
The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
c. Discussion/Possible Action – Secondary Roads/Conservation Building Project
6. Drainage
a. General
1. Discussion/Possible Action – DD 11 Main G Open Ditch, Culvert under Spruce
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
1. DD 10/Lat #7 as requested by Barak Brakke
7. Claims
8. Reports
9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
10. Liquor License
11. Building/Grounds
a.General
b.Maintenance plan going forward – light bulbs, water issues, etc.
12. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project
a. General
13. Discussion/Possible Action – Preliminary Plat – Southeast & West Worth County EMS Districts
14. Resolution 2024-39 – Resolution for Election for the West Worth County EMS District
15. Resolution 2024-40 – Resolution for Election for the Southeast Worth County EMS District
16. WINN-WORTH BETCO
17. PeopleService – Water/Wastewater
18. Department Head Discussion
a.IT Credit Card Request – Interim
b.Kathy Meyer, Public Health
19. Supervisors – Weekly Reports
20. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
21. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – 203 A North 1st Ave West, Lake Mills – July 15 – 11:30 A.M.
b. July 22 – No Board of Supervisors’ Meeting
c. ISAC Annual Conference – August 21 – August 23
Adjourn