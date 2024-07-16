Worth County Board of Supervisors 7/16/24 (LIVE)

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting live by clicking on the link below:

https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

c. Discussion/Possible Action – Secondary Roads/Conservation Building Project

6. Drainage

a. General

1. Discussion/Possible Action – DD 11 Main G Open Ditch, Culvert under Spruce

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

1. DD 10/Lat #7 as requested by Barak Brakke

7. Claims

8. Reports

9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

10. Liquor License

11. Building/Grounds

a.General

b.Maintenance plan going forward – light bulbs, water issues, etc.

12. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project

a. General

13. Discussion/Possible Action – Preliminary Plat – Southeast & West Worth County EMS Districts

14. Resolution 2024-39 – Resolution for Election for the West Worth County EMS District

15. Resolution 2024-40 – Resolution for Election for the Southeast Worth County EMS District

16. WINN-WORTH BETCO

17. PeopleService – Water/Wastewater

18. Department Head Discussion

a.IT Credit Card Request – Interim

b.Kathy Meyer, Public Health

19. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

20. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

21. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – 203 A North 1st Ave West, Lake Mills – July 15 – 11:30 A.M.

b. July 22 – No Board of Supervisors’ Meeting

c. ISAC Annual Conference – August 21 – August 23

Adjourn