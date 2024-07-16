Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting 7/15/24 (LIVE)

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the link below.

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYede2wUgnmNZpYlSRCDDg/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. 9:00 A.M. Shawn Monahan, Corebridge Financial to discuss State of Iowa RIC plan.

3. Consider for approval Winnebago County to make available State of Iowa RIC plan

available for Employees through Corebridge Financial.

4. The Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

5. Consider for approval 2024 Drainage Levy Resolution.

6. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

7. Public Hearing on the proposed plans, specifications, form of contract, and estimate of

cost for the Winnebago County Storage Building.

8. Consider for approval, Resolution approving plans, specifications, form of contract, and

estimate of cost for the Winnebago County Storage Building.

9. Consider for approval Resolution accepting bids for the Winnebago County Storage

Building project, award the associated contracts to the same, and authorize the

County Engineer to execute said contracts and performance bids.

10. 9:30 A.M. Julie Swenson, Treasurer to discuss, with possible action, Semi-Annual

report.

11. Consider for approval adding Molly Eichenberger to Medical Examiner list.

12. Open Forum.

13. Consider for approval Pay app #9 for Larson Contracting for Public Health building

addition.

14. Consider for approval County claims.

15. Consider for approval Payroll claims.