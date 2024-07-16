Garner Dedicates its New Ballfields

The city of Garner now has new up-to-date baseball and softball fields. The fields were designed to give area youth the opportunity to play on the highest quality fields in the area. A dedication was held on Friday afternoon that featured a number of dignitaries and city officials.

The renovation of the facilities is only part of the process of improving recreational facilities according to Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt.

Once the renovations are complete, Schmidt stated that there will be a separate dedication ceremony for it.