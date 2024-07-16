Earl A. Dorr, Jr., 79, most recently a resident of the Aspire Health Care Center, Estherville, IA, died, July 4, 2024, at the Aspire Health Care Center, Estherville.

Public Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, July 22, 2024, at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery, Belmond, IA.

Earl Adolph Dorr, Jr., the son of Earl A. Dorr, Sr. and Elizabeth (Kutyik) Dorr, was born October 15, 1944, at Belmond, IA. During the earlier years of his life the family moved to the Armstrong, IA, area where he attended and graduated from Armstrong Community High School in the Class of 1962. During his years of high school Earl played saxophone and was in the marching band. He was a big fan of John Phillips Sousa. Following high school he continued his education at Estherville Junior College where he earned his Associate’s Degree.

Following the death of their parents, Earl, Jr. and his sister Eleanor moved to California. Once there, Earl, attended Cal State L.A. where he completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Education/Library Science.

It was a tough job market, so he joined the water department instead. Most of his career was spent in the role of Civil Service Engineer and water management for the city of Burbank, CA. His meticulous nature was a perfect fit for ensuring the utmost water quality for the community. Being a lifelong learner, he also continued taking college courses mostly for enjoyment, many of which were focused on literature and grant writing.

Earl was united in marriage to Karen Johnson and the couple’s union was blessed with Rebecca “Becky” Dorr and Jess Howell, and a granddaughter, Nashira Ryines.

Earl and Karen operated a KOA Campgrounds for a time in Oregon and later returned to California. Karen passed away while daughter Jess was still in high school. Earl and Karen continued to reside in California until Karen passed and Earl then retired until eventually migrating back to Iowa where he had spent a several years living in Le Mars and most recently in Estherville.

Earl was a man of immense appreciation for history, fine craftsmanship and creativity, he had a deep love for fantasy and fiction in a variety of mediums. Whether it was a Wagner opera, a star trek episode, an Edgar Allan Poe poem, a vintage comic series or black and white monster film he could passionately deliver a mini seminar on the entire history of the subject matter. He had moved to Southern California in his early 20’s. Being in such close proximity to where movies and magic were made, he had the chance to embrace goth aesthetics and nerd cultures long before they became mainstream. His keen attention to small detail made him and exceptional D & D player, storyteller and avid miniaturist. He found a sense of community in our local comic book shop and attended cons in their early days. Long before they became the national and widely accepted phenomenon they are. Earl’s career afforded him the opportunity to actually meet some of the folks he admired so much in person like John Dykstra, a visual effects pioneer and Cassandra Gray Peterson (Elvira). With his deep affection for hard work and craftsmanship he afforded as much respect to and admiration to prop makers, set designers, and “behind the scenes” folk as he did for celebrities.

Earl and Karen shared a mutual love for nature and all its wonders. The loved to spend time in the Sequoia National Forest, Humboldt County and Oregon. He absolutely loved talking about those beautiful, majestic trees.

He will be missed by his family and friends and all who were fortunate enough to share in his imaginative and detailed world.

He is survived by his daughter Rebecca “Becky” Dorr, Southern Oregon and daughter Jess Howell, residing on the Oregon Coast, and granddaughter Nashira Rymes.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Eleanor October 2019.