Celebrate Disability Pride Month with Treasurer Smith

July is nationally recognized as Disability Pride Month, and State Treasurer Roby Smith is taking the opportunity to spotlight IAble, Iowa’s Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) plan. Celebrated every July, Disability Pride Month marks the anniversary of signing the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) into law. “Disability Pride Month is a time for people living with disabilities to honor their many unique talents and skills,” said Smith. “Disability, visible or invisible, can happen at any point in a person’s lifetime. IAble is designed to assist individuals with disabilities in achieving their own version of a better life experience.”

IAble, a savings plan administered by Smith, protects an Account Owner’s money from asset caps placed on federal benefits. Up to $100,000 in an IAble account is disregarded from Supplemental Security Income (SSI) eligibility, and any amount saved in an Account is disregarded from eligibility for Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs (SNAP), Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and other benefit programs. Funds saved in an Account can be used for a variety of Qualified Disability Expenses including housing, basic living expenses, food, education, assistive technology, employment training and support, transportation and more. See if you or someone you know may be eligible to open an IAble account by taking the eligibility quiz at IAble.gov/eligibility/eligibility-quiz.

“By celebrating Disability Pride Month, we can call attention to IAble and all the possibilities it can bring,” concluded Smith. “IAble gives people a way to invest for their better life experience and help meet their savings goals.”

To learn more about IAble, visit IAble.gov or call (888) 609-8910. Connect with the Treasurer on Facebook, Instagram and X to stay informed on current events and updates. For additional details, read the IAble Plan Disclosure Booklet.