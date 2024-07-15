Thousands of Schools Qualify for$7,800 in State Funding

Governor Kim Reynolds says over 30-thousand students have been approved for state funding to cover private school expenses for the next school year. Reynolds made the announcement at an event hosted by The Family Leader, an evangelical Christian group.

In early 2023 Reynolds signed a law creating state-funded Education Savings Accounts. Last school year nearly 19,000 students qualified for the program based on limited family income. This year, students from households with an annual income that’s 400% of the poverty level are eligible. The state will spend about $7,800 on each private school student who qualifies. Reynolds says the program injects competition in the state’s K-through-12 education system.

Reynolds describes the pandemic as a game changer in the push to dramatically increase state funding for private schools.

Beyond state funding for private school expenses, Reynolds says she’s trying to lift Iowa’s education system as a whole. She points to the raises she approved for beginning and veteran teachers in public schools and a new reading initiative.

Democrats say education is a major issue in legislative races this year. The Democratic leaders in the Iowa House and Senate say spending hundreds of millions of state tax dollars on private schools and the changes Reynolds pushed for in Iowa’s Area Education Agencies are unpopular with voters.