The Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 7/15/24 (LIVE)

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking on the link below:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.

2. Approve tentative agenda.

3. Approve minutes of last meeting.

4. Approve claims for payment.

5. Open forum for public input.

6. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer

a. Consider final plans for BRS-C099(103)—60-99

b. Consider Federal Aid Funding Agreement for STP-S-C099(107)—5E-99

c. Consider Resolution 2024-24 revising FY25 Five Year Construction Program

d. Consider Adopt-a-Highway Application

e. Secondary Roads Update

7. Old Business.

8. New Business.

9. Update on meetings.