The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 7/15/24 (LIVE)

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking on the link below:

https://meet.goto.com/564143493 https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Rachel Martinez, County Attorney, re: discuss and possibly consider Resolution to Abate

Special Assessment of City Owned Property

9:25 a.m. Jolene Leerar, Deputy Auditor, re: consider payroll change

9:30 a.m. Tom Christianson, Jaspersen Insurance, re: review July 1, 2024 ICAP (Iowa Communities

Assurance Pool) insurance renewal, consider signing ICAP Commitment to Membership form,

consider signing ICAP Member Proxy form, consider signing ICAP Anniversary Information

Acknowledgement form

9:45 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads

9:55 a.m. Consider pay estimate no. 3 for Secondary Roads Britt Maintenance Facility with Dean Snyder Construction Co.

10:00 a.m. Rennae Padderud, re: discuss JDD # 37-39 Lateral 6 Submain Open Ditch work order

10:10 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage

10:15 a.m. Consider allowance and disallowance of various Homestead, Military and Disabled Veteran Homestead Tax Credit applications

10:25 a.m. Consider claims