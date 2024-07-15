Lake Mills City Council to Meet Today

The Lake Mills City Council will meet today beginning at 7pm in the Lake Mills City Hall. the council will deal with issues such as pool pumps, water and sewer, flooding at Bandshell Park, garbage contracts, and storm water concerns.

The proposed agenda is as follows:

AGENDA

Opening

a. Call to Order b. Roll Call Pledge of Allegiance Approve Agenda

Public Forum:

Speaker(s) will have one opportunity to speak for up to 5 minutes on topics relevant to City Business. Please state your name and address.

Reports and appropriate action thereon:

Chief of Police Report

Interim Director of Public Works Report

City Clerk Report

Reports from Library and LMCDC

Consent Agenda:

All items listed under the Consent Agenda will be enacted by one motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless a request is made prior to the time the Council votes on the motion.

Approval of the minutes June 24, 2024 and July 8, 2024

b) Approval of the monthly claims , warrants and financial reports

NIACOG Transit Service Agreement for FY 2025

d) Approval of Fall Cleanup Day for September 14 , 2024

Discussion and appropriate action to be taken concerning the following item(s):

Approval of Police Squad Vehicle

Resolution No. 24-44 – a resolution setting dates for Public Hearing and Bid Letting National Flood Plain Insurance Program

Discussion and possible approval for Pool Pumps (Emergency purchase/Reserve Pump) Discussion on Veteran’s Park Cameras

Discussion and approval for a possible road closure for Farmer’s Market

Discussion and possible approval of Bandshell Park flooding repairs

Flooding/Storm Water Concerns

6) Justin Kelso concerns regarding City of Lake Mills water/sewer Recycling Contract

Garbage Contract

28E Agreement for Ambulance

Discussion of Ongoing City Projects