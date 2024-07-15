NewsPolitics & Government

Lake Mills City Council to Meet Today

The Lake Mills City Council will meet today beginning at 7pm in the Lake Mills City Hall. the council will deal with issues such as pool pumps, water and sewer, flooding at Bandshell Park, garbage contracts, and storm water concerns.

The proposed agenda is as follows:

AGENDA

Opening 

  1. a. Call to Order 
  2. b. Roll Call 
  3. Pledge of Allegiance 
  4. Approve Agenda 

Public Forum

Speaker(s) will have one opportunity to speak for up to 5 minutes on topics relevant to City Business. Please state your name and address

Reports and appropriate action thereon

Chief of Police Report 

Interim Director of Public Works Report 

City Clerk Report 

Reports from Library and LMCDC 

Consent Agenda: 

All items listed under the Consent Agenda will be enacted by one motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless a request is made prior to the time the Council votes on the motion

Approval of the minutes June 24, 2024 and July 8, 2024 

  1. b) Approval of the monthly claims, warrants and financial reports 

NIACOG Transit Service Agreement for FY 2025 

  1. d) Approval of Fall Cleanup Day for September 14, 2024 

Discussion and appropriate action to be taken concerning the following item(s): 

Approval of Police Squad Vehicle 

Resolution No. 24-44 a resolution setting dates for Public Hearing and Bid Letting National Flood Plain Insurance Program 

Discussion and possible approval for Pool Pumps (Emergency purchase/Reserve Pump) Discussion on Veteran’s Park Cameras 

Discussion and approval for a possible road closure for Farmer’s Market  

Discussion and possible approval of Bandshell Park flooding repairs 

  1.  Flooding/Storm Water Concerns

 

6)  Justin Kelso concerns regarding City of Lake Mills water/sewer Recycling Contract 

Garbage Contract 

28E Agreement for Ambulance 

Discussion of Ongoing City Projects 

 

