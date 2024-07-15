Forest CityMeetings & AgendasNews
Forest City Council Meeting 7/15/24 (LIVE)
The Forest City Council will meet today beginning at 7pm. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below.
https://meet.goto.com/223209301
The proposed agenda is as follows:
-
CALL TO ORDER
-
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
-
ROLL CALL
-
APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA
-
Agenda
-
Approve Council Minutes
-
Accept Board & Committee Minutes: 07/09/2024 Forest City Airport Commission Minutes, 06/10/2024 Park &Rec Minutes
-
Approve Invoices
-
Approve Licenses & Permits: Cobblestone Inn & Suites Alcohol Licenses Renewal, VIP TOO Out Door Service Alcohol License
-
-
BUSINESS
-
WHKS update on Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements Project
-
Resolution 24-25-2 Accepting final plans and specifications and issuing the Notice to Bidders for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements Project setting August 22, 2024 as the bid due date and September 3, 2024 as the public hearing and award date
-
Resolution 24-25-3 Authorizing and approving a Loan Agreement, providing for the issuance of $1,925,000 General Obligation Corporate Purpose Bonds, Series 2024, and providing for the levy of taxes to pay the same
Resolution 24-25-4 Ordering Bids, Approving Plans, Specifications and Form of Contract and Notice to Bidders, Fixing Amount of Bid Security, and Ordering Clerk to Publish Notice and Fixing a Date for receiving same, and for a Public Hearing on Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract and Estimate of Costs for the Furnishing of an Electric Power Transformer – Power Plant Substations for Forest City, Iowa\
-
Resolution 24-25-5 Ordering Bids, Approving Plans, Specifications and Form of Contract and Notice to Bidders, Fixing Amount of Bid Security, and Ordering Clerk to Publish Notice and Fixing a Date for receiving same, and for a Public Hearing on Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract and Estimate of Costs for the Furnishing of an Electric Step Up Transformer – Power Plant Substations for Forest City, Iowa
-
Pay Estimate No. 1 for the 2024 Street Reconstruction Project to Wicks Construction, $122,125.34
-
Park Street Sanitary Sewer connections project update
-
Advanced Door quotes to replace door on storage building on Clark Street
-
City Administrator Computer Quote
-
Discuss the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee
-
-
STAFF REPORTS
-
PUBLIC FORUM
This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes.
-
ADJOURNMENT