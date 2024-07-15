Forest City School Board to Meet Wednesday

The Forest City Community School Board will meet on Wednesday beginning at 6:30pm in the District Office. The board will hear administrative reports, along with comments from the Secretary Treasurer and Superintendent Darwin Lehmann.

The board will review and possibly approve employee contracts, resignations, and specific benefit issues.

Some of the business that the board will handle include consortium agreements, review the ISG proposals for both the upgrade of the Athletic Complex entries and renovations to the high school choir room and locker rooms. The board will also review both the girls wrestling sharing agreement and the YMCA Daycare Lease.