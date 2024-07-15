Severe Weather and Heat to Strike the Area Again

Another steamy afternoon is ahead as forecasters say the heat index may reach 112 degrees in southwest Iowa, where five counties are under an Excessive Heat Warning. A Heat Advisory is also posted for much of the state’s southern half. Meteorologist Andrew Ansorge, at the National Weather Service, says the big story may actually be the possibility of severe weather arriving later today.

Ansorge says the storm front will leave Iowa with much cooler conditions that should last into the weekend.

The five counties under the Excessive Heat Warning through 8 P-M are: Fremont, Mills, Montgomery, Page and Pottawattamie.