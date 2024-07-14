NewsPolitics & Government

Sunday Talk: Feenstra on Illegal Immigrants Voting

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 mins agoLast Updated: July 12, 2024
MY VOTE TO BAN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS FROM VOTING IN AMERICAN ELECTIONS
MY VOTE TO BAN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS FROM VOTING IN AMERICAN ELECTIONS
On Wednesday, I voted for the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, which requires proof of American citizenship to register to vote in our elections and ensure that states remove noncitizens from their voter rolls.
I also helped send a letter today to Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting answers over instances of illegal immigrants registering to vote and the lack of prosecutions of illegal immigrants who have attempted to register to vote or have unlawfully voted in American elections.
Illegal immigrants should never be allowed to vote in American elections. It is a privilege reserved only for American citizens.
MY PRESS ASSISTANT — BEAU — HELPING WITH CLEANUP IN ROCK VALLEY
Yesterday, my Press Assistant — Beau — made the trip to Rock Valley to assist with flood cleanup.
He helped tear out all the carpet, dry wall, and insulation in a flooded home.
In Iowa, we come together to help our neighbors and lend a hand where we can.
MY TRIP TO ISRAEL
Last month, I traveled to Israel to meet with government officials about the ongoing war.
I had the opportunity to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Picture 1), President Isaac Herzog (Picture 2), Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Secretary, the Prime Minister’s Military Secretary, and the Prime Minister’s Foreign Policy Adviser.
From the highest levels of Israeli government, they reiterated their deepest gratitude for American support for Israel.
Read more about my trip in my weekly column at the end of today’s newsletter.
MEETING WITH THE IOWA PORK PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION
Earlier this week, I met with the Iowa Pork Producers Association’s Pork Leadership Class to talk about our shared commitment to Iowa’s hog farmers.
We discussed the need to pass the Farm Bill, protect our farms from foreign animal disease, and overturn California’s costly and burdensome Prop 12 mandates.
WE MUST PASS THE FARM BILL AS SOON AS POSSIBLE
Out of the almost 100 million birds that have been affected by bird flu across 48 states since this outbreak began in 2022, nearly 25% have been in Iowa – devastating producers, destroying flocks, and impacting entire communities.
To protect our herds and flocks from animal disease and to support our producers when outbreaks strike, we must pass the Farm Bill.
It includes critical investments in the three-legged stool of animal health and safeguards domestic agriculture by helping train dogs and their handlers, called the Beagle Brigade, to detect foreign animal diseases at our ports of entry.
MEETING KOSSUTH COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT’S THERAPY DOG
The other week, my Regional Director based out of Fort Dodge — Jim — met Maverick.
He is Kossuth County Emergency Management’s therapy dog, which they got from Crisis Canines of the Midlands.
KEEPING AMERICAN TAXPAYER DOLLARS OUT OF CHINA
On Tuesday, during a House Ways and Means Committee markup, I voted for a resolution to keep American taxpayer dollars out of China.
We should not be subsidizing the production of electric vehicles, especially those manufactured in China.
MY LEGISLATION TO HELP KEEP CHILDREN OUT OF FOSTER CARE AND FAMILIES TOGETHER
Families that welcome foster children into their homes are special people. These kids are among the most vulnerable in our communities and deserve a safe, loving place to call home. While we work to strengthen our foster care system, we also need to commit to keeping children out of foster care and with their families.
Unfortunately, right now, programs that offer prevention services – like substance abuse treatment, mental health services, and parental coaching – lack the full funding that they need to provide these vital services because we haven’t pledged enough resources to studying and certifying the effectiveness of these prevention services, and that evidence is a prerequisite to receive funding. My bill will ensure that we can quickly and efficiently evaluate prevention services, verify their effectiveness, and connect families and children with tools to enhance their lives and wellbeing.
By investing in our families and keeping vulnerable children out of the foster care system, we can improve child welfare and strengthen our families and communities.
LEADING MORE THAN 150 OF MY COLLEAGUES IN URGING THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO OVERTURN ITS ELECTRIC-VEHICLE MANDATE ON OUR TRUCKS, TRACTORS, AND SEMIS
Last week, Senator Mike Crapo and I led more than 150 of our colleagues in urging the Biden administration to overturn its EV mandate on trucks, tractors, semis, and buses.
These burdensome regulations are a direct attack on liquid fuels that will raise costs for our families, strain our supply chains, and hurt our economy.
REQUESTING EMERGENCY SHELTERS AND HOUSING FOR COMMUNITIES IMPACTED BY FLOODING
Yesterday, I joined the entire Iowa delegation in sending a letter to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell to support Governor Reynolds’ request for much-needed emergency shelters and housing.
We must ensure that families impacted by flooding have a roof over their heads as we rebuild.
4TH DISTRICT FUN FACT: SECOND-LARGEST AGRICULTURE-PRODUCING DISTRICT IN THE NATION!
Did you know that Iowa’s 4th Congressional District is the second-largest agriculture-producing district in the country?
From corn, soybeans, and eggs to cattle, hogs, and turkeys, we grow and raise quite a bit in the 4th District!
ONE LAST THING: IOWA VALUES ON FULL DISPLAY
In Iowa, we help our neighbors and we recover from disasters together.
Thank you to Allen Devos and his team at Big Al’s Smokin Good BBQ in Le Mars for their generosity and commitment to our communities impacted by devastating flooding.
MY WEEKLY COLUMN: MY TRIP TO ISRAEL
My visit to Israel left me even more determined to support our strongest ally in the Middle East, disprove the propaganda from Hamas sympathizers abroad and here at home, and provide the people of Israel with the resources and weapons that they need to defend their homeland and defeat Hamas and Hezbollah.
Read more in my weekly column below.
If you have more thoughts on this week’s question, feel free to leave your comments on my official website HERE.
