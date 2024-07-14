Sunday Talk: Feenstra on Illegal Immigrants Voting

\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn this week's roundup: My vote to ban illegal immigrants from voting in our elections and my trip to Israel. MY VOTE TO BAN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS FROM VOTING IN AMERICAN ELECTIONS

On Wednesday, I voted for the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, which requires proof of American citizenship to register to vote in our elections and ensure that states remove noncitizens from their voter rolls.

I also helped send a letter today to Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting answers over instances of illegal immigrants registering to vote and the lack of prosecutions of illegal immigrants who have attempted to register to vote or have unlawfully voted in American elections.

Illegal immigrants should never be allowed to vote in American elections. It is a privilege reserved only for American citizens.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY PRESS ASSISTANT \u2014 BEAU \u2014 HELPING WITH CLEANUP IN ROCK VALLEY\r\n\r\nYesterday, my Press Assistant \u2014 Beau \u2014 made the trip to Rock Valley to assist with flood cleanup.\r\n\r\nHe helped tear out all the carpet, dry wall, and insulation in a flooded home.\r\n\r\nIn Iowa, we come together to help our neighbors and lend a hand where we can.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY TRIP TO ISRAEL\r\n\r\nLast month, I traveled to Israel to meet with government officials about the ongoing war.\r\n\r\nI had the opportunity to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Picture 1), President Isaac Herzog (Picture 2), Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the Prime Minister\u2019s Cabinet Secretary, the Prime Minister\u2019s Military Secretary, and the Prime Minister\u2019s Foreign Policy Adviser.\r\n\r\nFrom the highest levels of Israeli government, they reiterated their deepest gratitude for American support for Israel.\r\n\r\nRead more about my trip in my weekly column at the end of today's newsletter.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMEETING WITH THE IOWA PORK PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION\r\n\r\nEarlier this week, I met with the Iowa Pork Producers Association's Pork Leadership Class to talk about our shared commitment to Iowa\u2019s hog farmers.\r\n\r\nWe discussed the need to pass the Farm Bill, protect our farms from foreign animal disease, and overturn California\u2019s costly and burdensome Prop 12 mandates.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWE MUST PASS THE FARM BILL AS SOON AS POSSIBLE\r\n\r\nOut of the almost 100 million birds that have been affected by bird flu across 48 states since this outbreak began in 2022, nearly 25% have been in Iowa \u2013 devastating producers, destroying flocks, and impacting entire communities.\r\n\r\nTo protect our herds and flocks from animal disease and to support our producers when outbreaks strike, we must pass the Farm Bill.\r\n\r\nIt includes critical investments in the three-legged stool of animal health and safeguards domestic agriculture by helping train dogs and their handlers, called the Beagle Brigade, to detect foreign animal diseases at our ports of entry.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOpinion: The time to pass the farm bill is now\r\n\r\nIn this opinion piece, Rep. These kids are among the most vulnerable in our communities and deserve a safe, loving place to call home. While we work to strengthen our foster care system, we also need to commit to keeping children out of foster care and with their families.\r\n\r\nUnfortunately, right now, programs that offer prevention services \u2013 like substance abuse treatment, mental health services, and parental coaching \u2013 lack the full funding that they need to provide these vital services because we haven\u2019t pledged enough resources to studying and certifying the effectiveness of these prevention services, and that evidence is a prerequisite to receive funding. CLOSING POLL FOR THE DAY

Should proof of American citizenship be required to vote in our elections?

LAST WEEK'S POLL RESULTS: Do you think that we should build better and more affordable housing for our military families?

Yes - 81%

No - 12%

Unsure/Indifferent - 7% Sincerely,

Rep. Randy Feenstra
Member of Congress