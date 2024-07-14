Sunday Talk: Feenstra on Illegal Immigrants Voting

MY VOTE TO BAN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS FROM VOTING IN AMERICAN ELECTIONS

On Wednesday, I voted for the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, which requires proof of American citizenship to register to vote in our elections and ensure that states remove noncitizens from their voter rolls.

I also helped send a letter today to Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting answers over instances of illegal immigrants registering to vote and the lack of prosecutions of illegal immigrants who have attempted to register to vote or have unlawfully voted in American elections.

Illegal immigrants should never be allowed to vote in American elections. It is a privilege reserved only for American citizens.