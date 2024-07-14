Sunday Talk: Ernst Works to Rein in Washington Overreach

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling that reclaimed misplaced power from Washington bureaucrats, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) committed to reshaping the federal government to work better for Americans.

She joined a working group of her colleagues that will regularly meet to decide how best to limit the unlawful exercise of power by the administrative state and how the Senate can more effectively legislate on matters previously left up to federal agencies in light of the monumental Supreme Court decision. They are actively providing oversight of 101 agencies that have published over 50 final rules since the year 2000 to ensure they are applying the new practice.

“Iowans want less government involvement in their lives, but Washington has been systematically expanding its size and scope for far too long,” said Ernst. “The Supreme Court rightly took a sledgehammer to the requirement that courts defer to federal agencies over Americans. Now, we must ensure bureaucratic overreach comes to a swift stop.”

“Congress writes the laws, not unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats, which is why I’m joining this working group to rein in the out-of-control regulatory state and fight back against bloated bureaucrats’ decades of unlawful power grabs.”

The group of lawmakers also introduced the Separation of Powers Restoration Act (SOPRA), which places citizens and businesses on equal footing with federal agencies by requiring courts to weigh the merits of the argument instead of automatically showing deference to regulators.