Worth County Extension Tree Selection and Care Meeting July 25th at Worth County Fairgrounds

The Worth County Extension Service is planning to host a Tree Care and Selection meeting on Thursday, July 25th at 6 P.M. at the Worth County Fairgrounds at 1206 3rd Avenue North in Northwood. Information presented will include tree selection, heathy tree care, tree planting and tree pest prevention including control of Emerald Ash Borer which has been identified in the area. Dr. Billy Beck, Iowa State University Extension Woodland Management Specialist will be joined by Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension Education Specialist who will facilitate a discussion and an Emerald Ash Borer Tree treatment demonstration . There is no charge for the program and a free Grilled Hamburger meal prepared by the Worth County Cattlemen will be served at the conclusion of the meeting. Arrangements are being made to provide a trailer for those who would like to ride on the tour. Those wanting more information about the meeting are asked to please call Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension Education Specialist at 641-324-1531 or E-Mail him at [email protected] at the Worth County Extension Office in Northwood. All from North Iowa and Southern Minnesota are welcome to attend.