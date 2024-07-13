North Iowa Outdoors: Antlerless Deer Quotas Dropping

The Iowa Natural Resources Commission gave final approval Thursday to antlerless deer quotas that include a drop in the number of does that can be taken in western Iowa. The DNR held hearings on the issue and commissioner K.R. Buck of Denison says there was support for the cutback at the hearing he attended.

Buck says the lack of deer in the area is concerning.

The DNR’s Tyler Harms oversees the state deer populations and told the commission one of the reasons for the big drop in western Iowa’s deer herd is overhunting.

Harms says disease outbreaks in the deer herd are also an issue.

The antlerless deer licenses will be cut from 200 to 0 in Cass County, from 250 to 0 in Harrison, Monona, and Pottawattamie counties, from 150 to 0 in Page County, from 200 to 150 in Montgomery County. Some western Iowa counties, including Woodbury and Worth, already had no antlerless deer tags available. The DNR has some new meetings about deer management underway now which they say will help shape how they manage the deer population in western Iowa through the next five years.