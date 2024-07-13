NIACC To Offer A Training Program for Individuals with Developmental Disabilities

Starting this fall, North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) will offer the EDUCATE (Education, Career, and Training Experience) program, which will provide an inclusive and supportive environment for students with intellectual disabilities. EDUCATE is a four-semester post-secondary education program that will empower students by offering personalized academic support, career preparation, life skills development, and social opportunities The curriculum for each student will be individualized to incorporate the approved core classes of the program, as well as approved electives that are in the student’s area of interest.

NIACC is proud to be the only community college in Iowa to offer this type of program to support students with intellectual disabilities in accessing higher education opportunities.

To participate, students must meet the following criteria: they should be between 18 and 25 years old, have a documented intellectual disability, and have completed high school. Students must also be able to arrange their own transportation to and from campus or from NIACC’s Campus View Student Housing Complex if they choose to live on campus. Additionally, students should have a goal of obtaining gainful employment and possess the necessary documentation to work.

“NIACC is excited to introduce the EDUCATE program,” said Lisa Vance, Director of Disability Services at NIACC. “This program will provide students with essential work readiness, employability, and social skills, along with valuable work experience, ensuring they are well-prepared to enter the workforce and succeed in their chosen careers. The EDUCATE program includes extensive support from faculty and staff to help students throughout their academic experience.”