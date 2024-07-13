Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Area Fishing Rated Fair

AREA WEATHER

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are in the low 80s. Water levels are 4 inches above the spillway. Water clarity is about 1-2 feet. Black Crappie – Fair: Pick up crappie in and around the fish house in Town Bay and along Ice House Point shoreline. Crappie are up to 10- to 12-inches. Morning and evening bite are best. Bluegill – Fair: Try a nightcrawler under a bobber fished from shore. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass along the shoreline and submerged rock piles; try a variety of bass baits. Walleye – Slow: Walleye action has slowed; try the submerged rock piles in the east basin and the shoreline along Ice House Point.

Brushy Creek Lake

Water temperatures are around 80 degrees. Water clarity is about 3-4 feet. Black Crappie – Slow: Find crappie near submerged structure in 5-15 feet of water. Fish are 5-inches up to 13-inches. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegill near submerged rock/brush piles in 5-15 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass have started to move into deeper habitat. Try soft plastics in deeper weedlines and rock/brush piles in 8-15 feet of water. Walleye – Fair: Pick up walleye in 10-15 feet of water on rock/brush piles. Yellow Perch – Fair: sorting is needed.

North Raccoon River (above State Highway 175 bridge near Auburn)

Discharge is nearly average in the North Raccoon River. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find smallmouth bass in slack water near rock and woody habitat; use spinnerbaits or soft plastics.

North Racoon River (Auburn to Perry)

Discharge is nearly average in the North Raccoon River. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find smallmouth bass in slack water near rock and woody habitat; use spinnerbaits or soft plastics.

North Twin Lake

Water levels are about 10 inches below the crest of the spillway. Courtesy docks are installed.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Water temperatures are around 80 degrees. Black Crappie – Slow. Channel Catfish – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass along the shore near rocky habitat with overhanging trees. Walleye – Fair: Pick up walleye off shore near the dredge cuts; use a crawler harness or crankbaits. White Bass – Fair. Yellow Bass – Fair.

For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638

Clear Lake

Water level is 7 inches over crest. Water temperature is in the upper 70s. Water clarity is 25 inches. Black Crappie – Slow. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try crawlers or cut bait from the wind-swept shore or rocky areas. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing near the edge of vegetation. Walleye – Fair: Troll spinnerbaits and leeches near the edge of vegetation or slip bobber fish half a crawler on the rocky habitat. Best bite is early morning and evening Yellow Bass – Slow: Best bite is early morning.

Crystal Lake

Black Bullhead – Fair: Try a crawler fished on the bottom from the jetties. Black Crappie– Fair: Drift fish or troll small jigs or live bait near the dredge cut. Bluegill – Fair: Use a piece of crawler under a bobber in 2 to 3 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Walleye – Slow.

Rice Lake

Bluegill – Slow. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try fishing the edge of vegetation and near woody habitat. Walleye – Slow.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Bluegill – Fair: Try a piece of crawler under a bobber near the edge of vegetation. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are biting on a topwater and weedless baits.

Winnebago River

River level is 8.24 feet.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

Lake level is 2.8 feet above crest. The lake is under a 5 mph no wake ordinance until further notice. The Highway 9 and Hattie Elston boat ramps are the only functional boat ramps. The walleye season is open. Black Crappie – Good: Bluegill – Good: Lots of bluegill have been seen and are easily catchable around functional docks. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are a little ways off shore; you can still find some around docks and other structure. Yellow Perch – Good: Many perch have been seen; sorting will most likely be needed.

Ingham Lake

Walleye – Fair: Anglers have been successful morning and afternoon.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Lake level is 1 foot over crest. The lake is under a 5 mph no wake ordinance until further notice. Walleye – Good: Bite has been hit-or-miss, but has been very good when the bite is on.

Spirit Lake

Lake level is 1.4 feet over crest. The lake is under a 5 mph no wake ordinance until further notice. All major boat ramps are available; most courtesy docks are out of the water. The walleye season is open. Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are finding quality-size crappie; they are biting on almost anything. Bluegill – Fair. Walleye – Good: Anglers are catching quality-sized walleye. Evening bite is best with leech and bobber from shore or crankbaits and slip bobbers by boat. Yellow Perch – Good: Sorting may be needed.

West Okoboji Lake

Lake level is 2.8 feet above crest. The lake is under a 5 mph no wake ordinance until further notice. The Emerson Bay boat ramp is the only functional access. The walleye season is open. Black Crappie – Fair: Bluegill – Good. Pumpkinseed – Good. Walleye – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting may be needed.

Due to flooding, all lakes in Dickinson County are under a 5 mph no wake ordinance until further notice. Water has been receding around an inch a day on many lakes. Some ramps and access docks are still under water. Area water temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels is improving as levels return to normal. Use caution when on water; watch for submerged hazards. Visit the National Water Prediction Service webpage for more information. Channel Catfish – Good: Try worms or chubs fished on the bottom in calm water or the edge of current.

Decorah District Streams

Flows are high at most locations. Use care when wading streams with elevated flows. Stream clarity is highly variable depending on the watershed; most should clear by the weekend. All streams were stocked this week. Gnats and no-see-ums are out in force. Wild parsnip is blooming. Don’t touch this plant; it can cause painful blisters. Brook Trout – Slow: Brook trout take more persuasion to bite in off-color water. Sneak up on brook trout for a better chance to catch one of these beauties. Good hatches of gnats, mayflies, caddisflies, and midges. Brown Trout – Good: Try fishing near or around logs or undercut banks. Spinnerbaits work well. Also try streamers on larger waterbodies. Brown trout like cloudy water. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use spinnerbaits, hair jigs, or hooks tipped with a small piece of worm, bread, or cheese floated through deeper holes.

Lake Hendricks

Water clarity is about 2 feet. Water temperature is in the 80s. Black Crappie – Slow: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow in deeper water. Bluegill – Slow: Bluegills are in shallow; use a small piece of worm or waxworm. Channel Catfish – Good: Try a nightcrawler or squashed minnow on a hook near the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use topwater lures along the edge of vegetation.

Lake Meyer

The lake is experiencing an algae bloom with about 2 feet visibility. Water temperatures in the 80s. Black Crappie – Slow: Use spinnerbaits or a jig tipped with a minnow fished deeper. Bluegill – Fair: Try small hooks tipped with a waxworm or a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Good: Try a nightcrawler on a hook fished at the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use a spinnerbait along the edge of vegetation. Reports of anglers catching quite a few small bass.

North Bear Creek

Stream improvements are taking place on upper North Bear just downstream of 380th St. and soon between 128th Ave. and 380th St. Rainbow Trout – Slow: There are many other great locations to find fish below this area. Stocking continues below this area weekly.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Water clarity is improving as levels stabilize. Use caution when on the water. Visit the National Water Prediction Service webpage for more information.

Turkey River (below Clermont)

Water clarity is improving as levels return to normal. Use caution when on the water. Visit the National Water Prediction Service webpage for more information. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Find smallies in deeper holes or near rock ledges. Walleye – Slow: Use crankbaits or jigs tipped with plastics in off channel areas.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water level is stabilizing. Water clarity is poor. Use caution when on the water.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water level is stabilizing. Water clarity is poor. Use caution as snags and debris move through the system.

Volga Lake

Water clarity is good. Water temperature is in the 80s. Black Crappie – Slow: Find crappies in deeper water or near drop-offs; use a jig tipped with a minnow. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small piece of worm on a hook under a bobber near brush or rocky areas. Channel Catfish – Good: Use a squished minnow or worm fished on the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use spinners or crankbaits along jetties or drop-offs.

Volga River

Water levels are high, but are stabilizing. Water clarity is improving. Visit the National Water Prediction Service webpage for more information.

Yellow River

Water levels on the rise after a localized downpour. Water clarity is poor. Use caution as snags and debris move through the system. Brown Trout – Slow: Find trout below or just off riffles. A spinner or shallow running crankbait should interest a hungry mouth.

Water levels vary depending on rainfall amounts on area rivers and streams. Many are falling or stabilizing baring more rain. Weekend temperatures in the low 90s to upper 60s with a chance of storms daily. For more information, contact the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Big Woods Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Concentrate your efforts near structure. Locate structure with electronics on the north side of the lake near the floating dock as recent habitat structures were placed. Try a minnow under a slip bobber in 6 to 10 feet of water.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Anglers may have best success targeting channel catfish with the high and turbid river conditions. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try stink baits or dead cut baits.

Lake Delhi

Anglers are catching crappie. Avoid weekends due to heavy boating activity. Morning and evening bites are best. Black Crappie – Good: Try a minnow under a slip bobber in 6 to 10 feet of water along the shoreline near woody structure.

Interior rivers are higher than normal this time of year, but should provide angling opportunities, especially for catfish. Area lakes within Cedar Falls/Waterloo area should provide good bass and panfish angling. Trout streams are and should remain in excellent condition with the dry extended forecast. Check with your area bait shops for the most recent and up to date fishing reports. For more information, contact the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level is 16.7 feet at Lansing and is predicted to fall to 13 feet early next week. Army Road at New Albin is closed due to high water. Black Crappie – Good: Try light tackle in the flooded timber as the river rises; use minnows. Bluegill – Excellent: Bluegill have moved off spawning beds into deeper water. Use light tackle on flooded shorelines and weed beds. Channel Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching a few channel cats on crawlers. Flathead Catfish – Good: Look for flathead to start feeding as they gear up for the summer spawn. Freshwater Drum – Good: Try a piece of crawler off the bottom along main channel and side channel current. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast frog baits along weed edges in upper portions of the backwaters. Northern Pike – Good: Try fishing the shallows along weed beds in backwater lakes. Shore Slough at Lansing has been good fishing for northern pike. Sauger – Fair: Sauger are biting on a minnow rig fished just off the bottom. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Smallmouth are biting in areas with moderate current. Cast spinners and crankbaits along the main channel rock shorelines. Walleye – Slow: Tailwater fishing has tapered off. Use jigs tipped with a minnow or crawlers on three-way rigs along channel or closing dams. White Bass – Good: Throw inline spinners along current breaks. Watch for schools of minnows jumping as white bass are feeding. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch are biting on live minnows and crawlers along weed lines in about 6 feet of water.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level is 626.8 feet at Lynxville and is predicted to fall to 623 feet next week. Boat ramps at Nobles Island, Marquette, McGregor, Sny Magill, and Bussey Lake are under water. Water is to the top of the high water ramp at Harpers Ferry. Black Crappie – Good: Try fishing the flooded timber as the river rises; use minnows around submerged structure. Bluegill – Excellent: Bluegill have moved off spawning beds into deeper water. Use light tackle on flooded shorelines and weed beds. Channel Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching a few channel cats on crawlers. Flathead Catfish – Good: Expect flathead to start feeding as they gear up for the summer spawn. Freshwater Drum – Good: Try a piece of crawler off the bottom along the main channel and side channel current. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast frog baits along weed edges in upper portions of the backwaters. Northern Pike – Fair: Try fishing the shallows along weed beds in backwater lakes. Sauger – Fair: Sauger are biting on a minnow rig fished just off the bottom. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Smallmouth are biting in areas with moderate current. Cast spinners and crankbaits along the main channel rock shorelines or at the spillway. Walleye – Slow: Tailwater fishing has tapered off. Use jigs tipped with a minnow or crawlers on three-way rigs along side channel or closing dams. White Bass – Good: Throw inline spinners along current breaks. Watch for schools of minnows jumping as white bass are feeding. Yellow Perch – Slow: Perch are biting on live minnows and crawlers along weed lines in about 6 feet of water.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level is 18 feet at Guttenberg in the tailwaters and is expected to fall to 14 feet next week. Guttenberg City ramp, Turkey River and Mud Lake are under water. Anglers are catching some panfish from the parking lot. Black Crappie – Good: Try light tackle in the flooded timber as the river rises; use minnows. Bluegill – Excellent: Bluegill have moved off spawning beds into deeper water. Use light tackle on flooded shorelines and weed beds. Channel Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching a few channel cats on crawlers or cut bait. Flathead Catfish – Good: Expect flathead to start feeding as they gear up for the summer spawn. Use live bluegill or shiners in the tailwater. Freshwater Drum – Good: Try a piece of crawler off the bottom along the main channel and side channel current. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast frog baits along weed edges in upper portions of the backwaters. Northern Pike – Good: Try fishing the shallows along weed beds in backwater lakes. Sauger – Fair: Sauger are biting on a minnow rig fished just off the bottom. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Smallmouth are biting in areas with moderate current. Cast spinners and crankbaits along the main channel rock shorelines. Walleye – Slow: Tailwater fishing has tapered off. Try jigs tipped with a minnow or crawlers on three-way rigs along side channel or closing dams. White Bass – Good: Throw inline spinners along current breaks. Watch for schools of minnows jumping as white bass are feeding. Yellow Perch – Slow: Perch are biting on live minnows and crawlers along weed lines in about 6 feet of water.

Upper Mississippi River levels crested this week into minor flood stages and are predicted to gradually fall. Public boat ramps are closed and it will be some time before water levels recede enough for clean up of flood debris. Shoreline fishing has been good. Use caution when fishing from shore due to submerged hazards and current.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water level is 19.9 feet at Dubuque Lock and Dam and 21.4 feet at the RR bridge. Water levels are receding, but are still near major flood stage; use caution when boating on the River. Water temperature is 73 degrees. Water clarity is stained. Most boat ramps are affected by the flooding. Campgrounds at Massey and Spruce Creek are closed. Bluegill – Good: Flooded grass areas out of the flood currents are attracting many bluegills. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish like flood waters and will move along the banks to feed; use stink baits. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Anglers are starting to use trot lines where they can find non-flooded banks. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Bass are often stacked up along cleaner water edges. Most anglers are using crankbaits or spinning baits to catch abundant bass. Northern Pike – Good: Some pike are being reported in flooded areas like the OLearys access. Walleye – No Report: Many anglers are targeting smaller flowing sloughs with crankbaits. White Bass – No Report: White bass have been a consistent in the creel, even with the dirty water. Try flashy spinners in tailwater areas.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level is near 19.6 feet at Bellevue. The water is receding and is in moderate flood stage; use caution when boating on the river. Water temperature is 73 degrees. The water is stained. Most boat ramps on Pool 13 are flooded. Pleasant Creek campground near Bellevue, Jackson County Campground at Sabula and Bulgers Hollow campground near Clinton are closed. Brown Bullhead – Good: Anglers using egg sinker and worm rigs in the lower pool above Clinton are catching good numbers of this unique bullhead. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish like flood waters and will move along the banks to feed; use stink baits. They should be spawning soon; rock lines are a good place to start. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Drum are a consistent biter in moderate current areas; use an egg sinker worm rig. Largemouth Bass – Good: Find weed lines away from the main channel. Anglers are using gaudy spinnerbaits. Walleye – No Report: Use rattles to allow the fish to find the bait in stained waters. White Bass – No Report: Try white jigs or small spinners in the Bellevue tailwaters.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level is receding to near 19.8 feet at Fulton, 21.2 feet at Camanche and 14.3 feet at LeClair. River levels are on the rise to at or near major flood stage; use caution when boating on the river. Water is stained. Water temperature is 73 degrees. Most boat ramps into Pool 14 are flooded; the campground at Rock Creek will also be affected. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish like flood waters and will move along the banks to feed; use stink baits. They should be spawning soon; rock lines are a good place to start. Freshwater Drum – Good: Worm rig with egg sinker fished along shore in moderate current will catch this consistent biter. Largemouth Bass – Good: No Report: Marina areas and flooded pockets will hold bass feeding on minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level has peaked at near 20.1 feet at Rock Island. Water is at major flood stage; use caution when boating on the river. The water is stained. Water temperature is 74 degrees. Most boat ramp have flooding issues. Freshwater Drum – No Report: Worm rig with egg sinker fished along shore in moderate current will catch this consistent biter.

Water has peaked and is presently at moderate or major flood stage throughout the district. Use caution when boating on the River. Nearly all boat ramps are flooded. If you have angling questions, please call Bellevue Fisheries Management at 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage has crested at 20.12 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities. River stage is forecast to start to fall by the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. Fishing is being reported as slow with the high water conditions. The Marquette St ramp in Davenport is flooded. Boat ramps at Buffalo Shores, Clark’s Ferry, Shady Creek, and Fairport Recreational Area are closed due to flooding.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage has crested at 20.93 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine. River level is forecast to start to fall over the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. The gates are out of the water at Lock and Dam 16. The boat ramps at Muscatine are inaccessible due to high water. The ramps at Kilpeck and Big Timber are closed due to high water. Fishing is being reported as slow.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage has crested at 20.65 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston. Flood stage is 15 feet. Tailwater stage is forecast to start to fall over the weekend. The gates are out of the water at the Lock and Dam. River stage is 18.85 feet at Keithsburg; flood stage is 14 feet. The Toolsboro ramp is closed due to high water. The Hawkeye Dolbee ramp will also be under water. Fishing is being reported as slow with the highwater conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage has crested at 16.1 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington. Flood stage is 10 feet at Lock and Dam 18. Tailwater stage is forecast to start to fall over the weekend. The gates are out of the water at the dam. River stage is 20.24 feet at Burlington; flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 530.87 feet at Fort Madison; flood stage is 528.0 feet. Boat ramps like Tama Beach and Sullivan Slough will be inaccessible due to high water. Fishing is slow.

River stage is above major flood stage throughout Pools 16-19. River level has crested and forecast to start to fall over the weekend. Water clarity is poor. Main channel water temperature is around 73 degrees. Fishing is being reported as slow. Most boat ramps are inaccessible due to highwater. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperature is holding at a little over 80 degrees. Water is clear. Duck weed is getting much thicker. Black Crappie – Fair: Try slow trolling along the outer edges of the trees. Fish crappie in about 6 to 8 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Work the edges of the flooded trees in 6 to 7 feet of water. The 6 feet depth is their perennial sweet spot during the summer. Channel Catfish – Good: The face of the dam is the place to catch catfish; after a heavy rain, try where those steep gullies hit the lake.

Cedar River (Moscow to Columbus Junction)

The lower end of the Cedar River remains just under the moderate flooding level. Not forecast to drop below bank full until about next Thursday at the earliest.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

The Iowa River by Wapello is just below minor flood stage and is forecast to stay above bank full until late next week.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature is 78-79 degrees. Water clarity remains at just about two feet with a green cast to the water. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappies in 10 to 12 feet of water by vertically jigging or slow drift trolling at about the speed of a stiff breeze on the lake. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are catching bluegill while drifting for crappies; also look on top of the mounds at the upper end of the lake. Channel Catfish – Good: Try along the rocks between the north boat ramp and the dam and along the face of the dam. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Early in the morning you can get some topwater action along the shallower brush and trees along the north shoreline between the two boat ramps.

Lake Darling

Water temperature is 78-79 degrees. Water remains turbid green/brown. Water clarity is 7 inches. The lake is stratified with no oxygen below 10-11 feet. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers continue to catch some bluegills over top of the rock piles between the point and the campground boat ramp; also off the tips of the jetties. They are hanging around the habitat in 5-6 feet of water. Channel Catfish – Good: Earlier in the week there was noticeable water coming into the lake; catfish were near the in-lake silt dams feeding. The lake is stratified; don’t fish below 10 feet with little to no oxygen below that. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are still coming into the shallows to feed first thing in the morning and just before dark in the evening. Try fishing below a couple of feet where the water is clearer or use something noisy and flashy.

Lake Geode

Water temperature is around 80 degrees. Water clarity is staying at around 4 feet; there is a definite green color to the water. Expect extra boat traffic with the Mississippi River being high. Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are catching lots of small crappies over the habitat in 8-10 feet of water, especially that on top of the old Agency Road. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are out at their deep water spots. Try slow trolling (drifting) with a small jig tipped with bait until you find them and then vertically jigging. Anglers are also picking up some around the docks. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfishing is picking up; try fishing around the rip-rap shoreline. Use stink bait and cut bait; good numbers of pan-sized fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Most bass have headed out to deeper water; expect to find them hunting the tree falls for bluegills and green sunfish on cloudy mornings.

Lost Grove Lake

Water temperatures is in the upper 70s; afternoons might see 80 degrees, especially this weekend. Water clarity remains decent at 4+ feet. Bluegill – Fair: Most are hanging out in 8 to 10 fee of water around the brush. Worm and bobber works best, but be ready to pull them out of there when they bite or lose fish and tackle. Channel Catfish – Good: Time to head back to the face of the dam or other rocky areas of the lake. Start with chicken liver or stink baits. Largemouth Bass – Fair: During the rare occasional calm morning when the wind isn’t blowing, switch over to a topwater bait along the edges of the weeds and back into the flooded timber. Bass are there before they head back to deeper water during the heat of the day.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

The Skunk River has dropped to about 3/4 bank full at the beginning of the week and stayed there; it’s still moving fairy quickly. Flathead Catfish – Good: Use caution with the increased flow. Anglers are doing pretty good fishing for flatheads using diddy poles with bullheads or green sunfish as bait.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Central Park Lake

Bluegill – Good: Evening bite is best. Channel Catfish – Good. Largemouth Bass – Good. Redear Sunfish – Good: Sunset and later bite has been good.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake is raising quickly. As of 7/10, the lake level is at 689 feet (six feet above normal pool). It is predicted to crest at 692.8 feet on 7/14. Use caution and watch for floating debris when boating. Water temperature is around 80 degrees. Black Crappie – Slow: Try bright jigs or minnows along steep rock banks or deeper brush piles. Channel Catfish – Slow: Some anglers have had luck trolling cut bait; catfish are being caught along shallow rock.

Lake Macbride

The 10 hp maximum is in effect. Water temperatures are in the low 80s. Black Crappie – Slow: Target deeper brush/stumps or look for suspended fish in open water. Bluegill – Fair: Some fish are in shallow pockets; others have slid out to deeper rock. Fish size is improving. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try fishing around shallow rock. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Spotted bass – Fair: Try fishing around shallow rock. Walleye – Slow. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Look for surface activity at sunrise/sunset or look for suspended fish or wind-blown banks where there are shad.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie are moving shallower towards evening and after dark. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing outside weed lines. Channel Catfish – Fair: Evening bite is best. Walleye – Fair: Try fishing in rock after dark. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Try fishing towards dusk. There has been some surface activity.

Union Grove Lake

There is quite a bit of vegetation in the lake. Water temperature is in the upper 70′. Bluegill – Good: Try fishing outside weedlines or look for suspended fish in 6-10 feet over open water.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try jig and minnow combinations in brush piles. Bluegill – Fair: Use jigs along the shoreline and open areas in the vegetation. Tip the jigs with a chunk of nightcrawler. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try nightcrawlers or chubs in 6-10 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Good: Target the fishing jetties and rip-rapped shorelines. Use plastics in these areas and in open areas of the vegetation.

Lake Miami

Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs and minnows along cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs in the brush piles and along the shore. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers along the face of the dam and around the jetties. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try plastics around brush piles and along rip-rapped shorelines.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs and minnows in the standing timber. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs around submerged brush piles and the shoreline. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try plastics or spinnerbaits along rip-rapped shorelines and around submerged structures.

Lake Wapello

Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs around brush piles. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use dead chubs around rip-rapped shorelines. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try plastics and crankbaits around the brush piles and rip-rapped shoreline.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 905.85 msl; the 2024 summer recreation target pool is 905.60 msl; typical recreation pool is 904 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels; properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs around submerged cedar tree piles and docks. Crappie have moved to deeper water after spawning. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use minnows or nightcrawlers along areas with large rocks. Walleye – Fair: Try trolling crankbaits or crawler harnesses. All walleye less than 15-inches must be immediately released unharmed. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Use jigging spoons or crankbaits over rock piles and near the old river channel.

Red Haw Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs around the shorelines and submerged structure near the campground shoreline. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers along the fishing jetties or the face of the dam. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try plastics along rip-rapped shorelines and the fishing jetties.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Fair: Use crawlers or leeches jigging or troll live bait rigs in 5 to 15 feet of water. Also try trolling live bait jigs or shallow diving crankbaits along the edge of any aquatic vegetation.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Drift or troll light jigs with minnows or twister tails from the main boat ramp area to about three quarters up the lake. Crappie are suspended 2 to 6 feet deep away from shore.

Hickory Grove Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Drift live bait over habitat in 15 feet of water or less.

Red Rock Reservoir

Channel Catfish – Good: Drift or try still fishing cut baits near rip-rap or rock cliffs.

For information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Carter Lake

Channel Catfish – No Report: Anglers have the opportunity to catch a large channel catfish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers are catching good numbers of bass along the weedline. A high percentage of the population is more than 15-inches.

Greenfield Lake

Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Fair: Fish average 7.5 inches. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try fishing around the jetties. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass anglers are having success along the dam and around jetties.

Lake Anita

Black Crappie – Fair: Look for black crappies in deeper tree piles and around the roadbeds. The large year class is 10- to 12-inches. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are slow trolling over the roadbeds and having success. Bluegill average 8-inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast along the edge of the lilies.

Meadow Lake

Water clarity is poor. Bluegill – Fair: Catch 8-inch bluegill around the cedar tree piles. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Nodaway Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Anglers are catching channel catfish in the upper end of the lake using blood bait. Largemouth Bass – No Report: The lake has a large population of 12- to 14-inch bass.

Prairie Rose Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are catching crappies slow trolling open water areas. Crappie are 10- to 12-inches. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegills trolling or drifting. Largemouth Bass – Good: There is a good population of largemouth bass.

Viking Lake

Black Crappie – No Report: Sorting is needed for larger fish. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill average 7.5-inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

For information on lakes in the Southwest District, call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Docks are in at the boat ramps. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 7.5-inches with small jigs near the fishing jetties early in the morning and late in the evening. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers along rocky shoreline areas to catch all sizes of channel catfish. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try finesse plastics around the fishing jetties to catch all sizes of largemouth bass.

Lake Icaria

Docks are in at all boat ramps. Marina docks and courtesy docks at Lake View Campground are not in due to low water. Channel Catfish – Good: Use nightcrawlers around rocky shorelines to catch all sizes of channel catfish.

Little River Watershed Lake

The dock is in at the main boat ramp. Bluegill – Slow: Catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches with small jigs fished along creek channels early in the morning and late in the evening. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers along rocky shoreline areas to catch all sizes of channel catfish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try finesse plastics along weedlines in 6-8 feet of water to catch all sizes of largemouth bass.

Three Mile Lake

Lake level is 8 feet below normal pool. Walleye – Slow: Use twister tails or crankbaits along the dam to catch all sizes of walleye.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

The dock is in at the main boat ramp. Black Crappie – Slow: Try jigs or twister tails along creek channels early in the morning and late in the evening to catch all sizes of crappie. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs tipped with live bait near deep rock piles early in the morning and late in the evening to catch all sizes of bluegill. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try nightcrawlers along rocky shoreline areas to catch all sizes of channel catfish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 19-inches with jigs or finesse plastics in 6-8 feet of water along weedlines.

West Lake (Osceola)

Lake level has increased with recent rains, but still remains about 2 feet below normal pool. Boaters can use the boat ramps at their own risk.

Water temperatures are in upper 70s to low 80s in most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.