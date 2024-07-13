Iowa Department of Corrections and Iowa Prison Industries Partner with Homes for Iowa

As part of a rapid response effort to provide much-needed housing to disaster impacted Iowans, Governor Reynolds has directed the Iowa Department of Corrections, in collaboration with Iowa Prison Industries and Homes for Iowa, to construct five new homes for Iowa communities located in counties approved for FEMA Individual Assistance through a federal major disaster declaration.

The five new homes will offer spacious and modern living spaces for families in need. Each home measures 24×50 feet and includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The homes vary slightly in layout and color, providing a range of options to suit different preferences. In addition, requiring basements for the homes provides a crucial area of shelter during high-wind events, an essential feature for areas vulnerable to tornadoes.

“Homes for Iowa provides a turnkey solution for disaster impacted communities that want to expedite their rebuilding process,” stated Governor Reynolds. “Supporting displaced Iowans in getting back into homes in their communities is our highest priority.”

“We are committed to supporting Iowans as communities recover from these devastating natural disasters,” said DOC Director Dr. Beth Skinner. “These homes represent hope and a fresh start for families in need, and we are grateful for the partnership with Iowa Prison Industries and Homes for Iowa in making this possible.”

Homes for Iowa not only provides affordable, energy-efficient homes to enhance communities across the state but also offers invaluable opportunities for incarcerated individuals. Participants in the program gain hands-on experience in construction, developing skills that are critical for their successful reentry into society. This training helps reduce recidivism by providing meaningful employment opportunities upon release, thereby contributing positively to the community and economy.

This initiative underscores our commitment to community resilience and ensuring safe, affordable housing for all Iowans.

Communities interested in purchasing homes can go to homesforia.com to learn more about the process and submit an order form online.