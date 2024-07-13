North Iowa Outdoors: Be Ready for the Heat if You’re Venturing Outdoors

Forecasters say an exceptionally hot and humid weekend is ahead and Iowans are warned not to overdo it if they’re working or playing outdoors. Carla Johnson, an infection prevention specialist with Van Diest Medical Center in Webster City, says falling victim to heat stroke can be very risky, so know the symptoms.

A person with heat stroke might also seem confused, and they may even pass out.

Another risk is heat exhaustion, which she says has a varied set of warning signs.

Seven southwest Iowa counties are under an excessive heat watch from Sunday afternoon through Monday night, as forecasters say heat indices may reach 112 degrees.