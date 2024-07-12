Ricke Found Guilty of Murdering Algona Police Officer Cram

A Dickinson County jury has found 43-year-old Kyle Lou Ricke guilty in the shooting death of Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram in September of 2023.

Judge Nancy Whittenburg read the verdict.

The jury received the case around 10:30 am Thursday morning and deliberated for about an hour before returning the verdict against Ricke.

Sentencing has been set for August 21st back in Kossuth County. He faces a mandatory life sentence on the first-degree murder conviction. Prosecutor Scott Brown says he was pleased with the outcome.

Brown believed that having dash and body cam video of the shooting was key in the state’s case against Ricke.

Ricke’s defense had argued the shooting was not premeditated. Brown says they proved otherwise.

Brown says the family of Officer Cram is relieved that Ricke is being held accountable, but there is still a way to go in the healing process.

Brown stated that waiting through the trial was not easy for the family.

Brown explained that the family will have a chance to share their feelings during sentencing next month. The punishment for first-degree murder in Iowa is life behind bars without parole. The trial was held in Dickinson County on a change of venue due to pre-trial publicity.