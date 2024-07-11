Kossuth Board Deals With Public Library Funding Backlash

During the budget creation process in January and leading up to the authorization of it, the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors made the difficult decision to dramatically slash the public library allotment. This was met with public outcry and dissent even before the budget was approved. The board promised to address it again after the new Fiscal Year began.

On July 1st, the new fiscal year began, and the board met in a packed Supervisors meeting room. Some took the opportunity to remind the board of their elected status.

Fenton Public Library Director Lori Peterson made a simple statement to the board about the vitality of small communities and how the libraries are an integral part of them.

Supervisor Chairman Kyle Stecker expressed his concerns to the packed room of Kossuth citizens.

Vice Chair Carter Nath explained that the money could be made available from the fund balance. Second District Supervisor Jack Plathe believed that the county had a spending problem which could hamper funding.

The board took initial steps to restore funding out of the rural basic fund of the budget. The board made a motion to direct the County Auditor into action according to Stecker.

The final vote on restoration of funding could take up to a month after all public hearing and notification requirements by the state have been satisfied.