Garner Mayor Praises the New Chamber Director

With the recent arrest of former Garner Chamber of Commerce Director Rebecca Olson on charges of embezzlement, credit card fraud, and several misdemeanors, the Chamber needed to recover and attempt to return things back to normal.

Members of the board began the arduous task of finding a replacement director. The search yielded a promising candidate in Jennifer Malek who quickly got to work to right the ship. Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt felt that Malek was the right person at the right time to get things back to normal.

Schmidt has noticed an immediate difference in the interaction between members and the chamber itself.

While trying to put the past behind them, Schmidt admits that the future will sometimes not be easy.

Schmidt stated that he and the city council are behind Malek and the chamber in their efforts to promote and build business and industry in Garner.