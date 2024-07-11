Britt Council Hears About Marijuana Shop Zoning Concerns

The Britt City Council has been addressing the possibility of legalizing marijuana at the state level. The council is addressing a resolution to create a business zone for a dispensary should the drug be legalized for recreational and medical use.

West Hancock High School students appeared before the council to voice their opinion on the matter asking that if in the future, dispensaries were permitted, that they be zoned into the industrial district and away from downtown locations.

Julie Larson, a nurse practitioner for the Britt Medical Clinic echoed the statements of the students and cited the effects on youth who use cannabis.

The students and Larson wanted to make sure that access to the drugs was limited and away from easy access by zoning it into the industrial district much like a recent resolution passed by the Garner City Council.

THC is found in marijuana and serves as a hallucinogenic. In 1978, the amount of THC found in cannabis was around 1.4%. In the 1990’s, there was a big jump in both the amount of THC and usage of the drug.

Councilman Jefry Moore challenged the students and public testifying in favor of zoning sales into the industrial district.

Moore, along with Councilmembers Ashley Weiss and Curt Gast felt that even if the city passed a zoning restriction, the state law would override their decision. Councilwoman Angela Nelson spoke up on the issue.

The resolution that is being considered by the council is nearly a duplicate of the one passed by the Garner City Council. Gast said that he would not vote for it because it made it illegal for people to grow marijuana in their own home.

Members of the West Hancock High School S. W. A. T. group who advocates against drugs and alcohol use in school spoke passionately about not having dispensaries downtown.

The council has referred the matter to City Attorney Earl Hill to rewrite the ordinance to satisfy Gast’s concerns along with a determination as to where the dispensaries can be located.