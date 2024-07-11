Breaking: Mason City Man Charged with Five Counts of Attempted Murder NearCharles City

A Mason City man has been charged with five counts of attempted murder after he was accused of threatening to shoot up a house about four miles southeast of Charles City with five people inside.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a report of shots fired in the 3100 block of 220th Street just after 9:30 pm Tuesday (07.09) night. Deputies responded to the area and quickly located the suspect’s vehicle in the 1600 block of Underwood Avenue, about six miles northeast of Charles City.

Their investigation led to the arrest of 30-year-old Evan Stalker. Search warrants were then executed on Stalker’s vehicle and residence in Mason City, with additional evidence gathered from both.

According to criminal complaints, Stalker is accused of calling a female victim threatening to shoot up her car and house. At the victim’s residence, Stalker issued more threats against the woman and four other occupants inside the home to shoot up the place as well as their vehicles. Stalker allegedly fired his weapon, but there’s no indication of any gunshots striking the house, vehicles or any of the subjects inside.

Stalker, arrested Wednesday (07.10), has been charged with five counts of attempted murder, Class B felonies, control of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class D felony, and first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor, plus four counts of violating a protection order.

Stalker is being held in the Floyd County Jail in Charles City without bond.

Court records also show that Stalker was arrested June 11 on two counts of third-degree harassment and violating a protective order against the same woman and a juvenile.