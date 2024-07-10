Winnebago to Close Charles City Camper Van Plant 

Winnebago Industries is closing its camper van manufacturing plant in Charles City, affecting three dozen workers.

A Des Moines Register report cites a notice on the Iowa’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) site which indicates that the plant will close September 1st.

The facility that will close is 50,000-square-feet and is the smaller of two Winnebago facilities in Charles City where the Solis and Roam (Class B) camper vans are manufactured. That manufacturing process will be moved to the Lake Mills plant, according to Tim Fox of the Charles City Area Development Corporation.

An emailed statement from Winnebago spokesperson Daniel Sullivan notes, “Where possible, we are offering teammates roles within the Lake Mills facility and are assisting other affected team members during this period of transition in alignment with our strong values.”