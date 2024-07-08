Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 7/8/24 (LIVE)
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet at 8:30am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the following link:
The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
c. Discussion/Possible Action – Secondary Roads/Conservation Building Project
6. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
7. Claims
8. Reports
9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
10. Liquor License
11. Compensation Board – Draw Lots for Terms
12. Building/Grounds
a.General
13. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project
a. General
b. Pay Estimate No. 1
14. EMS District Engineering Plat – West District – Public Hearing – 9:00 A.M.
15. WINN-WORTH BETCO
16. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water
17. Department Head Discussion
a.Discussion/Possible Action Subdivision Worksheets
18. Supervisors – Weekly Reports
19. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
20. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – 203 A North 1st Ave West, Lake Mills – July 15 – 11:30 A.M.
b. DD #18 Landowner Meeting – July 8 – 9:00 A.M.
c. Monday, July 15 Meeting moved to Tuesday, July 16
d. Final Construction Progress Voucher for projects LFM-CO98(A39) – -7x-98 and LFM-CO98(S56)- – 7×98 for project closeouts, July 16
e. Approval of Preliminary Plat – Southeast & West Districts – July 16
f. July 22 – No Board of Supervisors’ Meeting
Adjourn