POET Bioprocessing – Hanlontown Awards $4,000 to Two Projects Through Grant Program

POET Bioprocessing – Hanlontown awarded $4,000 in grants to two causes. Each recipient received a $2,000 grant for their respective project. The funds were donated through POET’s 2024 Community Impact Grant Program, which awards grants to a variety of causes throughout the more than 30 communities in which the company operates.

The Forest City Ambulance Service received a grant to help offset the cost of upgrading outdated equipment, including cardiac monitors.

Cooper Wymore was awarded a grant for his Eagle Scout project. Wymore will use the funds to construct a two-story pergola overlooking the Old Mill Pond in Nora Springs. The pergola will include a handicap picnic table and three swings.

“We’re excited to support these two projects that will leave a positive impact on our community,” said Ben Arentson, General Manager of POET Bioprocessing – Hanlontown. “The ambulance service keeps our community safe, and Cooper’s project will give our community members a new place to gather and get outside. We’re proud to support their causes and to help leave the world a better place.”

Through POET’s annual Community Impact Grant Program, individuals and organizations are invited to apply for funding for projects aimed at changing their community for the better. The next grant cycle will open in the spring of 2025. For more information, visit poet.com/grants.