Hancock County Board of Supervisors 7/8/24 (LIVE)
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the following link:
https://meet.goto.com/987835997https://zoom.us/j/435128100
The proposed agenda is as follows:
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Review minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads
9:25 a.m. Consider quarterly reports of the Hancock County Auditor, Recorder, and Sheriff
9:30 a.m. Robert Gerdes, Sheriff, re: payroll change
9:35 a.m. Videoconference with Tyler Conley, Bolton & Menk, re: discuss DD # 97 Lateral 153 and
possibly consider setting date and time for informational meeting with landowners
9:40 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage
9:50 a.m. Review amendments to FY2024-2025 budget, possibly consider setting date and time for public hearing on amendment to FY2024-2025 budget
10:00 a.m. Jill Kramer, Hancock County Economic Development and Allen Williams, Iowa Economic
Development Board, re: discuss and possibly consider the use of TIF to attract new business to
Hancock County