NIACC Unveils 2024-2025 Performing Arts and Leadership Series with an Array of National Touring Shows

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated 2024-2025 Performing Arts & Leadership Series, featuring an extraordinary lineup of national touring shows and performances. This season promises a rich blend of entertainment, bringing world-class acts to the heart of Iowa. Nestled in a convenient rural location right off the interstate on the NIACC campus, our community-built auditorium offers free, convenient parking, making it an accessible and welcoming venue for all. Season ticket sales are available now; and individual tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, August 7, at 9 a.m.

Lindsay Dalrymple, Director of the NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series, expressed her excitement, stating, “This season is a testament to our commitment to bringing top-tier performances to our community. Our Auditorium is more than just a venue; it’s a gathering place for enriching cultural experiences, and we can’t wait to welcome audiences to another unforgettable season.”

NIACC Performing Arts & Leadership Series 2024-2025 Schedule:

Whose Live Anyway? – Wednesday, September 11, 2024 @ 7 p.m.

Daniel O’Donnell – Monday, September 16, 2024 @ 7 p.m.

Bluey’s Big Play – Thursday, September 26, 2024 @ 6:30 p.m.

Leonid & Friends – Tuesday, October 8, 2024 @ 7 p.m.

Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert – Saturday, November 2, 2024 @ 7 p.m.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas – Wednesday, November 13, 2024 @ 3:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

360 Allstars – Tuesday, November 19, 2024 @ 7 p.m.

The Blenders – Saturday, December 7, 2024 @ 7 p.m.

Michael Cavanaugh’s A Merry Rockin’ Christmas – Thursday, December 12, 2024 @ 7 p.m.

Hadestown – Thursday, January 16, 2025 @ 7 p.m.

Steven Curtis Chapman – Thursday, February 20, 2025 @ 7 p.m.

The More Life Tour starring Randy Travis – Sunday, February 23, 2025 @ 7 p.m.

DRUMLine Live – Tuesday, February 25, 2025 @ 7 p.m.

Shamrock Tenors – Wednesday, March 5, 2025 @ 7 p.m.

Ricky Nelson Remembered – Saturday, March 22, 2025 @ 3 p.m.

Classic Albums: U2 Joshua Tree – Thursday, April 3, 2025 @ 7 p.m.

The Book of Mormon – Sunday, May 4, 2025 @ 7 p.m.