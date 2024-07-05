Hanson Nature Center Grand Opening Scheduled

The Winnebago County Conservation Board and the Friends of Winnebago County Conservation

have scheduled a Grand Opening for the new Hanson Nature Center! It will be held on Saturday, July 13th, from 11:00 AM until 4:00 PM at the Center, located at 41600 Highway 69, Leland, Iowa. The event will also serve as a retirement party for Winnebago County Conservation Board Director Robert Schwartz who will be retiring on July 31st.

During the Grand Opening, everyone is invited to come check out the new facility and talk with

members of the Conservation Board and the Friends Foundation. Although installing displays will be a work in progress for a while, people will be able to see what has been accomplished so far and will be able to learn about what the future holds for the Center. Refreshments will also be served.

After the Grand Opening, the Conservation Board will set regular hours that the Hanson Nature

Center will be open to the public.