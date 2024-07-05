Bob Fisher, Local News and Clear Lake Sports Back on the Radio

Longtime North Iowa news and sports broadcaster Bob Fisher will be back on the airwaves

soon. Fisher has accepted the position of News & Sports Director with Coloff Media’s radio

stations in Mason City, 103.7 The Fox (KLKK-FM) and 98.7 KISS Country (KSMA-FM).

Fisher has received over 100 awards for news and sports from the Iowa Broadcast News

Association, including being a multiple winner of the organization’s Overall Excellence Award,

the highest achievement for small market radio news broadcasting.

Besides doing local news broadcasts for both stations, Fisher will continue to be the primary

play-by-play voice for Clear Lake High School sports broadcasts on 103.7 The Fox. He will also

be involved in interviewing local newsmakers on the radio and on-line as part of Coloff Media’s

website presence.

“I’m thrilled with the opportunity to work with Coloff Media on a new venture of providing local

news and sports for their Mason City stations,” said Fisher. “Coloff Media’s stations here and in

other communities throughout Iowa are known for a strong commitment to providing quality local

programming to their listeners.”

“For years I have admired Bob and the work he did covering news and sports in North Iowa,”

said Jim Coloff, Coloff Media owner and general manager. “With Bob on our team, we are going

to fill the void of local news in Mason City and the surrounding area. With our other local news

stations in Forest City, Charles City and New Hampton, we plan to be the trusted source of local

news and information for years to come.”

Fisher joins a veteran team of long-time broadcasters in Mason City. J Brooks hosts the popular

The Morning Rush show on 98.7 Kiss Country, and Harry O follows The Bob and Tom Show as

the voice of Classic Rock on 103.7 The Fox. “We just added the best part of our “Best Of The

Best” broadcast team at 103.7 The Fox,” said Harry O’Neal .

“Bob Fisher has proved for years he is the voice of News, Sports, and Weather for North Iowa.

We’re thrilled to have him”

Fisher is a Mason City native and has been working in radio in the Mason City area full-time

since 1995. He will begin his new duties in late August.

Coloff Media owns and operates 12 radio stations in Forest City, Britt, Mason City, Clear Lake,

Charles City, New Hampton, Waterloo-Cedar Falls, Manchester. Coloff Media also operates

Coloff Digital, a digital marketing company located in Forest City that produces websites, videos,

graphic design and digital marketing campaigns.