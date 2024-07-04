Reynolds Appoints Local Individuals to State Boards and Commissions

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced appointments to Iowa’s boards and commissions. Reynolds makes these appointments when terms expire or there is a resignation for the post. Therfe are 39 councils, boards, and committees where seats are available to fill. She tries to get representation from each county if possible.

The following appointments are subject to Senate confirmation:

State Workforce Development Board

LuAnn Scholbrock of Winnebago County is an executive at a marketing company in Forest City.

Board of Mortuary Science

David Moore, Cerro Gordo

City Development Board

Colleen Frein, Cerro Gordo