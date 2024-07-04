NewsPolitics & Government
Reynolds Appoints Local Individuals to State Boards and Commissions
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced appointments to Iowa’s boards and commissions. Reynolds makes these appointments when terms expire or there is a resignation for the post. Therfe are 39 councils, boards, and committees where seats are available to fill. She tries to get representation from each county if possible.
The following appointments are subject to Senate confirmation:
State Workforce Development Board
LuAnn Scholbrock of Winnebago County is an executive at a marketing company in Forest City.
Board of Mortuary Science
David Moore, Cerro Gordo
City Development Board
Colleen Frein, Cerro Gordo