Fourth Plans May Get Drenched

Area plans for Fourth of July picnics and fireworks shows could fizzle as forecasters say rain showers are likely in wide areas of the state. Meteorologist Roger Vachalek, at the National Weather Service, says parts of Iowa will see scattered rain in the morning, carrying over into more drenching in the afternoon.

Forecast models show there’s the potential for severe weather in the approaching storms, with what’s described as a “marginal risk” for lightning, and worse.

Storms that rolled across the state last night dumped large amounts of rain in some regions, with Indianola reporting more than five inches of rain over 12 hours.