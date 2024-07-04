Fireworks Pose Eyesight Dangers

An eye doctor who serves northeast Iowa dreads being on call during the Fourth of July, as she says there’s always a case of someone being blinded by fireworks. Dr. Anna Kitzmann, an ophthalmologist with Gundersen Health in Decorah, says fireworks can cause devastating injuries to the hands, face and especially to the eyes.

While manufacturers of fireworks recommend the use of hearing and eye protection before lighting the fuse, Kitzmann says she’d go a big step further.

Some items being sold in the big tents for Independence Day don’t go bang, and they’re considered fine for kids, but Kitzmann disagrees.

State health officials say the number of fireworks injuries in Iowa has more than doubled since fireworks were legalized for sale here in 2017, with many more children being hurt and more people needing amputation.