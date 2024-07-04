Area Fourth of July Celebrations are Open to the Public

The area will be full of fireworks celebrations on the Fourth of July. Starting in Buffalo Center where the Fire Department will have a display scheduled to begin at dusk or 9:30pm at Bison Field. The public is invited to attend the event. The celebration is a result of the money donated at Easter during the annual Pancake Day breakfast.

Crystal Lake will have their fireworks, weather permitting, on the lake at dusk on the Fourth. It will be a part of the Bullhead Days celebrations. Jill Kramer, Head of the Hancock County Economic Development and Bullhead Days Organizer Samantha Dontje explained that the fireworks show must go on.

Another traditional fireworks display will take place in Belmond where a series of all day events are planned. KIOW’s Tony Andrews reported that the day will be full in Belmond.

In Scarville, the city will come alive with a number of celebrations slated throughout the day according to KIOW’s Renee Ingeldue.

Clear Lake will have their traditional fireworks display beginning at dusk as well.

All events are open to the public.