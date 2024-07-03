Verla LaVonne Messer, 101 a longtime resident of Forest City passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, July 2, 2024 at the Algona Manor Care Center in Algona, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, July 8, 2024 at the Forest City United Methodist Church, 305 South Clark St. Forest City, Iowa with Pastor Les Green officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church on Monday.

Burial will take place in Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com