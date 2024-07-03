Morning Conversations
MORNING CONVERSATION: Ep.4 Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce/Stacy Doughan
Happy Fourth of July week! Stacy Doughan joins KIOW during her busy day to talk about everything happening this week and what happens if the weather comes during the parade or fireworks.
