Dennis E. Studer, 67, of Britt, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2024, at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street Southeast in Britt, with Father Ben Valentine and Deacon John Roisen officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM, on Monday, July 8, 2024, at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, in Britt, with a Rosary beginning at 4:30 PM.

