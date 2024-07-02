Sports
Coloff Media is the new home of the Clear Lake Lions, Bob Fisher
Longtime North Iowa news and sports broadcaster Bob Fisher will be back on the airwaves soon. Fisher has accepted the position of News & Sports Director with Coloff Media’s radio stations in Mason City, 103.7 The Fox (KLKK-FM) and 98.7 KISS Country (KSMA-FM).
Fisher has received over 100 awards for news and sports from the Iowa Broadcast News Association, including being a multiple winner of the organization’s Overall Excellence Award, the highest achievement for small-market radio news broadcasting.
In addition to doing local news broadcasts for both stations, Fisher will continue to be the primary play-by-play voice for Clear Lake High School sports broadcasts on 103.7 The Fox.
“I’m thrilled with the opportunity to work with Coloff Media on a new venture of providing local news and sports for their Mason City stations,” said Fisher. “Coloff Media’s stations here and in other communities throughout Iowa are known for a strong commitment to providing quality local programming to their listeners.”
“For years, I have admired Bob and the work he did covering news and sports in North Iowa,” said Jim Coloff, Coloff Media owner and general manager. “With Bob on our team, we are going to fill the void of local news in Mason City and the surrounding area. With our other local news stations in Forest City, Charles City, and New Hampton, we plan to be the trusted source of local news and information for years to come.”
Fisher joins a veteran team of longtime broadcasters in Mason City. J Brooks hosts the popular The Morning Rush show on 98.7 Kiss Country, and Harry O follows The Bob and Tom Show as the voice of Classic Rock on 103.7 The Fox. “We just added the best part of our “Best Of The Best” broadcast team at 103.7 The Fox,” said Harry O’Neal. “Bob Fisher has proved for years he is the voice of News, Sports, and Weather for North Iowa. We’re thrilled to have him.”
Fisher is a Mason City native who has worked full-time in radio in the Mason City area since 1995. He will begin his new duties in late August.
Clear Lake athletes will also be eligible for awards from Coloff Media and partnering radio stations, like our MBT Bank Prep of the Week, which is awarded to a deserving student-athlete weekly on Wednesday.