Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 7/1/24 (LIVE)

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the link below.

Join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.

2. Approve tentative agenda.

3. Approve minutes of last meeting.

4. Approve claims for payment.

5. Open forum for public input.

6. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer

a. Consider Funding Agreement for BROS-C099(106)—8J-99

b. Secondary Roads Update

7. Old Business.

8. New Business.

9. Update on meetings.