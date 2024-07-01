Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 7/1/24 (LIVE)

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the link below.

Join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

c. Discussion/Possible Action – Secondary Roads/Conservation Building Project

6. Drainage

a. General

1. Accept DD 14 Annexation Report Amendment No. 1

2. Resolution 2024.38 – 2024 Drainage Assessments

3. Discussion/possible action – DD 21 West Main – Robert Garnas

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

1. DD 7/L-2 – Doug Arneson

2. DD 33/L-2 – Mark Bergo

3. DD 46/Lat 9D2 – Kris Rugland

7. Claims

8. Reports

9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

10. Liquor License

11. Annual Update – Manure Management Plan

12. Building/Grounds

a.General

13. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project

a. General

14. EMS District Engineering Plat – Southeast District – Public Hearing – 9:15 A.M

15. WINN-WORTH BETCO

16. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

17. Department Head Discussion

18. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

19. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

20. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – 203 A North 1st Ave West, Lake Mills – July 15 – 11:30 A.M.

b. EMS District Engineering Plat – Public Hearing – July 8 – West District – 9:00 A.M.

c. DD #18 Landowner Meeting – July 8 – 9:00 A.M.

d. Monday, July 15 Meeting moved to Tuesday, July 16

e. July 22 – No Board of Supervisors’ Meeting

Adjourn