Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 7/1/24 (LIVE)
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the link below.
Join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://zoom.us/j/435128100
The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
c. Discussion/Possible Action – Secondary Roads/Conservation Building Project
6. Drainage
a. General
1. Accept DD 14 Annexation Report Amendment No. 1
2. Resolution 2024.38 – 2024 Drainage Assessments
3. Discussion/possible action – DD 21 West Main – Robert Garnas
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
1. DD 7/L-2 – Doug Arneson
2. DD 33/L-2 – Mark Bergo
3. DD 46/Lat 9D2 – Kris Rugland
7. Claims
8. Reports
9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
10. Liquor License
11. Annual Update – Manure Management Plan
12. Building/Grounds
a.General
13. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project
a. General
14. EMS District Engineering Plat – Southeast District – Public Hearing – 9:15 A.M
15. WINN-WORTH BETCO
16. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water
17. Department Head Discussion
18. Supervisors – Weekly Reports
19. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
20. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – 203 A North 1st Ave West, Lake Mills – July 15 – 11:30 A.M.
b. EMS District Engineering Plat – Public Hearing – July 8 – West District – 9:00 A.M.
c. DD #18 Landowner Meeting – July 8 – 9:00 A.M.
d. Monday, July 15 Meeting moved to Tuesday, July 16
e. July 22 – No Board of Supervisors’ Meeting
Adjourn