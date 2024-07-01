Winnebago Sheriff’s Office to Purchase New Tasers

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office approached the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors over a concern on the current tasers used by the department. According to Deputy Josh Douglas, the current tasers need to be replaced.

The board was concerned over the price of the tasers and the cartridges that came with them. Douglas explained the breakdown in costs and how the county was actually going to save money by purchasing new ones through the discount offer from the dealer.

Douglas stressed that the taxpayers will not be paying for it through tax money. Instead, it will come from a different source of revenue.

Sheriff Steve Hepperly explained that negotiations were successful in lowering the cost of the new tasers to the county.

The board opted to put forward a budget amendment that did not involve taxpayer dollars which would allow for the purchase of the tasers over a five-year plan.