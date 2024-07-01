Theresa Marie “Tessie” Severson, age 86, a longtime resident of Scarville, Iowa, died on Thursday, June 20, 2024 in Jacksonville, Missouri while under hospice care.

A memorial service for Tessie will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, July 7, 2024 at the Fertile Church of Christ, 3493 Eagle Avenue in Fertile, Iowa with Reverend Ken Olson and Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating.

Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at the church on Sunday.

Inurnment will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Scarville, Iowa.

Schott Funeral Home-Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills is assisting the family.