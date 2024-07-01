Strong to Severe Storm Chances Return

Chances for strong to severe storms return Monday into the area and into the western and southern portions of the broadcast area on Tuesday. This is in tandem with the moderate to record river flooding is ongoing and crests have occurred along the Upper Des Moines (West and East Fork) River basin. Historic crest records have been set at Estherville, Emmetsburg, and Humboldt. Unfortunately, slower than usual fall is expected, with some sites experiencing fluctuations in stage due to debris. This means that flood levels remain at a major level in Estherville and Humboldt while Emmetsburg remains at a moderate level.

The Winnebago River flood levels is returning back minor levels in both Forest City and Mason City. The Iowa River is also at a minor flood level stage.

As far as storms in the area are concerned, the National Weather Service is predicting a marginal risk for severe weather according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Alexis Jimenez.

Most of the elevated activity will be to the west of Algona on Monday and to the south of Belmond and Eagle Grove on Tuesday.

On Monday evening, forecasters see the possibility of damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain. The same applies for Tuesday afternoon for the southern part of the KIOW and B103 listening areas. There is a slight risk of tornadoes forming closer to the Ames and Des Moines area.

The heavy rain could lead to localized flooding according to Jimenez.

Stay with KIOW and B103 for your most up-to-date weather information. You can also get it online or on your phone by going to kiow.com or b1031.com.