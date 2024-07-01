Security Cameras to be Installed in Forest City Parks

After a few acts of vandalism have taken place in both the Boman and Pammel Park areas, city officials are being proactive on determining who and when any future acts take place. Forest City Administrator Daisy Huffman believes that the city should take these steps as soon as possible.

Pammel Park has camping facilities available, and Huffman believes it should be monitored as well.

Huffman also sees it as a safety issue for the protection of visitors and patrons of the two parks. The cameras will be installed shortly and be in operation continuously.