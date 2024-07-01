Obits
Rosy Fangman
Britt
Rosy Fangman, 93, of Britt, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2024.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Rosy Fangman will be held at 10:30 AM, on Monday, July 8, 2024, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street South East, in Britt, with Father Jerry Blake officiating.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 PM, on Sunday, July 7, 2024, at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, in
Britt, with a Rosary and Scriptural Wake Service beginning at 2:00 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to
services at the church on Monday.
www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Chapel
178 Center Street West
Britt, Iowa, 50423
641-843-3839