Rosy Fangman, 93, of Britt, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Rosy Fangman will be held at 10:30 AM, on Monday, July 8, 2024, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street South East, in Britt, with Father Jerry Blake officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 PM, on Sunday, July 7, 2024, at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, in

Britt, with a Rosary and Scriptural Wake Service beginning at 2:00 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to

services at the church on Monday.

