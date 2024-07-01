MercyOne Officials Address Safety Concerns with Senator Ernst

A top administrator in one of Iowa’s leading health care systems says the safety of staff is becoming a concern. Scott Curtis is vice president of network development for MercyOne.

An Iowa Hospital Association survey found hospitals in the state reported nearly 3,700 incidents of what it classified as workplace violence last year. That includes verbal threats as well as being kicked, punched and scratched. Curtis recently discussed the issue with U. S. Senator Joni Ernst during her visit to a MercyOne clinic in Forest City.

Nearly 40 states have laws with enhanced penalties for assaults on health care workers. A recent report from a company that surveys patients and employees throughout the country found nearly 17,000 assaults on nursing staff in U. S. hospitals were reported last year. That’s a record.