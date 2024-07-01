Kay J. (Kastler) Marshall, 87, of Clarion, passed away at her home on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Funeral services for Kay Marshall will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, in Clarion, with Stan Watne officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at Ewing Funeral Home in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Wednesday.

